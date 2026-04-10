Dollander allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Thursday.

Dollander has yet to start a game this season, but he's completed at least four innings in all three of his appearances so far. The right-hander tossed 81 pitches Thursday, throwing 55 of them for strikes and getting a healthy 14 whiffs. Dollander opened the season in poor fashion by allowing four runs over four innings against Toronto on March 30 (while ironically picking up his lone win of the campaign so far), but he's since given up just two runs while posting a 9:2 K:BB across 8.2 frames over his subsequent two outings. It remains to be seen if he'll eventually be moved into a traditional starting role, but for now he seems to be feeling comfortable in bulk relief after struggling to a 2-12 record and 6.52 ERA across 21 appearances (all starts) as a rookie last season.