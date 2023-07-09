The Rockies have selected Dollander with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Dollander's value peaked a year ago, coming off a sophomore season (his first at Tennessee) in which he logged a 2.39 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 108:13 K:BB in 79 innings. His velocity has remained stable (mid-90s fastball, mid-80s slider), but the movement characteristics weren't as strong with his top two pitches this season and his walk rate doubled, leading to a 4.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 120:30 K:BB in 89 innings as a junior. In addition to his fastball and slider, which flash plus, he incorporates a changeup and curveball. This is somewhat reminiscent of Emerson Hancock from a few years ago, where he entered the year as the consensus top college pitcher in the class and his name value kept carrying him even though there were signs he wasn't the same caliber of pitcher. The ingredients are still here for a No. 2 or No. 3 starter, but Dollander's performance has trended down.