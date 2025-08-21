Dollander (2-10) took the loss Thursday against the Dodgers, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

The nine hits allowed matched a season high for Dollander, who also set a season worst in runs allowed. The rookie right-hander has now walked multiple batters in six straight major-league starts, and he's failed to get through at least five innings on 10 occasions out of his 18 big-league outings in 2025. Dollander has a dreadful 6.91 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 68:40 K:BB over 82 frames, so he should likely be avoided in most fantasy settings next week in Houston against the first-place Astros.