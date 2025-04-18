Dollander will have his start pushed back after Friday's game between the Nationals and Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Presumably, Dollander will now take the ball Saturday as the Rockies readjust the order of their rotation.
More News
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Gets no support in first MLB loss•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Earns win in MLB debut•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Call-up official ahead of MLB debut•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Set for major-league debut Sunday•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Likely to start season at Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Better results Thursday•