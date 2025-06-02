Dollander (forearm) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Tuesday in Miami, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dollander went on the IL less than two weeks ago with right forearm tightness but has been cleared to return after getting through a live batting practice session last week with no issues. He will be skipping a rehab assignment, so Dollander might not be ready for a full workload versus the Marlins.