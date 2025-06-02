Dollander (forearm) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Tuesday in Miami, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Dollander went on the IL less than two weeks ago with right forearm tightness but has been cleared to return after getting through a live batting practice session last week with no issues. He will be skipping a rehab assignment, so Dollander might not be ready for a full workload versus the Marlins.
More News
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Throws live BP•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Placed on injured list•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Saddled with loss•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Quality start despite loss•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Lasts just three frames Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Chase Dollander: Tigers-Rockies postponed•