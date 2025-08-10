Dollander is expected to be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque and start Monday's contest against the Cardinals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dollander was optioned to Albuquerque in early July, posting a disappointing 8.74 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 11.1 innings in three starts since his demotion. The right-hander has struggled to a 6.68 ERA over 68.2 innings in 15 starts with the Rockies this season. It's unclear if Dollander will stick around with the major-league squad, but he'll look to take advantage of his chance to toe the rubber again with Colorado.