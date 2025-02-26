Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post expects Dollander to be in the Rockies' rotation to begin the regular season.

There were rumblings prior to spring training about the possibility of Dollander skipping Triple-A and jumping straight to the majors to begin the 2025 season. He helped his case with a solid spring debut Monday, when he struck out three across two innings with his only run allowed coming on a solo home run. Dollander will have high expectations due to his rapid rise to the majors and pedigree, though it's worth keeping in mind the challenge he faces with Coors Field as his home park.