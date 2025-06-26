Dollander (2-8) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 5.2 innings.

Dollander got through five scoreless frames before being charged with three runs in the sixth. However, those runs weren't entirely his fault -- he would have gotten the third out of the inning without allowing a run on a Max Muncy popup in the infield, but heavy rain impeded the catch and allowed the ball to drop, scoring two runners. Muncy eventually came around to score, posting another tally on what could have been a very nice line by Dollander. The rookie-right hander has no wins over his past eight starts, going 0-5 with a 5.79 ERA across 37.1 innings during that stretch.