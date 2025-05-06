Dollander will not start Tuesday versus the Tigers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday. Dollander will likely be simply pushed back a day to start Wednesday. Although, he did exit his last outing with a split fingernail, so the Rockies might elect to give him extra rest.
