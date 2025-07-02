Dollander (2-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in a 6-5 loss against the Astros. He struck out one.

The right-hander was undone by a five-run third inning capped by a Victor Caratini grand slam. Dollander entered the league as a highly regarded prospect in part due to his electric fastball, which averages 97.6 mph, but he's struggled to turn that into consistent results, posting just a 6.9 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9. Through 14 starts, the rookie owns a 6.65 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 65.0 innings.