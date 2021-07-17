Gonzalez (3-6) allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings, taking the loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

Gonzalez had an unpleasant start to the latter half of the season after making the start Friday in place of Anthony Senzatela (COVID-19). The 29-year-old got beat up by the Dodgers, allowing five runs in the first inning capped off by a Chris Taylor three-run home run. He has allowed at least one home run in his last seven starts. On the season, he has a 5.99 ERA and a very low 5.2 K/9 over 85.2 innings.