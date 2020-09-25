Gonzalez allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks across 5.1 innings in the 5-4 win over the Giants on Thursday. He fanned four and did not factor in the decision.

All things considered, the right-hander was probably fortunate to allow just three runs while scattering 11 base runners. The Giants scored a pair of runs in the first and added one more in the second, but Gonzalez was able to keep San Francisco scoreless in his last 3.1 innings. The 28-year-old will finish the season with a record of 0-2 and a 6.86 ERA.