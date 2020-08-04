Gonzalez allowed three runs on five hits and a walk across three innings Monday, striking out three batters in the win over the Giants. He yielded two homers but did not factor into the decision.

Gonzalez tossed two scoreless frames to start the contest before yielding home runs to Chadwick Tromp and Mike Yastrzemski in the third inning. The 28-year-old right-hander has a very loose grip on the Rockies' fifth starter job and his biggest competition, Jeff Hoffman, threw 1.2 scoreless innings in relief Monday. Gonzalez should get another turn in the rotation this weekend against Seattle, but he's likely working with a short leash.