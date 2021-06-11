Gonzalez (2-4) gave up eight runs on 11 hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings, taking the loss versus Miami on Thursday.

Gonzalez was on the hook for a six-run second inning, and he also allowed another pair to score in the fifth. Despite Thursday's being a road start, he still allowed three home runs. The right-hander has a 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 53.1 innings this season. Jon Gray (elbow) is out until mid-July, so Gonzalez could get a longer look in the rotation. He projects for a home start versus the Padres next week, which is an unappetizing matchup.