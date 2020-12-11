Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was non-tendered by Colorado last week, but he's back with the organization on a more affordable deal. Gonzalez made four starts in six appearances during 2020 and had a 6.86 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB across 19.2 innings.

