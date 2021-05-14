Gonzalez (2-1) earned the win Thursday after holding the Reds scoreless across six innings. He allowed four hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

After getting tagged for 14 runs over his last three starts, Gonzalez finally turned things around, holding his opponent scoreless for just the second time this season. Prior to Thursday's game, Gonzalez had struggled with first batters of innings -- 16 of 30 had reached -- but this time around, none of his first batters were able to break through. Thanks to the successful outing, the 29-year-old picked up his first win since his first start of the year against the Dodgers on April 1. Gonzalez will look to remain in the win column during his next projected start Wednesday at San Diego.