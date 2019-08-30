Gonzalez (0-6) took the loss against the Pirates on Thursday, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits while recording just two outs in the Rockies' 11-8 defeat to the Padres. He walked one and didn't strike out a batter.

The left-hander posted one of the worst stat lines of any starting pitcher this season, finding himself unable to get out of the first inning while remarkably getting tagged for seven earned while throwing just 27 pitches. Gonzalez has now lost six of his eight starts, while sporting a dreadful 8.07 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 20:22 K:BB across 35.2 innings.