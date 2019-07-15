Gonzalez will be called up to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez has made a pair of starts for the Rockies this season, allowing six runs in nine innings while recording a 6:6 K:BB. He owns an unimpressive 5.89 ERA in 14 starts and one relief appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque.