Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Can't find plate against Cards
Gonzalez (0-5) took the loss Saturday as the Rockies were blanked 6-0 by the Cardinals, coughing up five runs on three hits and six walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.
The right-hander threw only 44 of 86 pitches for strikes and issued three free passes in the fifth inning before getting the hook. Gonzalez will carry a 6.43 ERA and atrocious 20:21 K:BB through 35 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Pirates.
More News
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Receives another turn•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Quality start against Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Re-entering rotation Monday•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Recalled from minors•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Optioned to minors•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Escapes with no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...