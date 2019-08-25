Gonzalez (0-5) took the loss Saturday as the Rockies were blanked 6-0 by the Cardinals, coughing up five runs on three hits and six walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander threw only 44 of 86 pitches for strikes and issued three free passes in the fifth inning before getting the hook. Gonzalez will carry a 6.43 ERA and atrocious 20:21 K:BB through 35 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Pirates.