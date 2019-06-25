Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Contract selected ahead of start
Gonzalez had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Tuesday.
Gonzalez will start Tuesday's game at San Francisco, which will be his first major-league appearance since 2016. The 27-year-old has a 5.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 69:33 K:BB over 76.1 innings with the Isotopes this season. Gonzalez's status in the starting rotation beyond Tuesday remains to be seen.
More News
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Set to join rotation Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Signs minors deal with Colorado•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Throws five scoreless Friday•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Starting in short-season playoffs Sunday•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Resumes game action•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Tosses live BP•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...