Gonzalez had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will start Tuesday's game at San Francisco, which will be his first major-league appearance since 2016. The 27-year-old has a 5.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 69:33 K:BB over 76.1 innings with the Isotopes this season. Gonzalez's status in the starting rotation beyond Tuesday remains to be seen.