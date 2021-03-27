Gonzalez's contract was selected by the Rockies on Saturday.
Gonzalez built up his workload during spring training and posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 9.2 innings across four appearances (three starts) in Cactus League games. The right-hander should begin the regular season in the starting rotation since Kyle Freeland (shoulder) is expected to miss at least a month. Gonzalez made six appearances (four starts) in the majors last year and recorded a 6.86 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
