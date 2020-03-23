Gonzalez may have positioned himself as the slight favorite to win the fifth starter's spot prior to the shutdown, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez went three scoreless innings while striking out three Reds batters in his most recent outing. It was a strong last impression, although he has still given up seven runs on 11 hits and three walks in 10 innings this spring. Jeff Hoffman is Gonzalez's primary competition for the final spot in the rotation, with Ubaldo Jimenez representing a dark horse candidate. Whoever doesn't make the rotation out of Gonzalez and Hoffman could still get a spot in the bullpen.