Gonzalez (2-2) was charged with the loss Wednesday at San Diego after giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk across six innings.

The 29-year-old surrendered a pair of solo homers to Fernando Tatis and Jake Cronenworth, but he otherwise blanked the Friars over six solid frames. Gonzalez has a 4.54 ERA over 41.2 innings this season, though he's allowed only two runs on eight hits in his past two starts, covering 13 innings.