Gonzalez (0-1) gave up four earned runs on zero hits, three walks and one hit-by-pitch while recording just one out via strikeout Tuesday against the Padres. He took the loss.
All four of the baserunners he allowed came across to score after he was quickly pulled. He clearly didn't have his command in this one and it's unclear if he will stick in the rotation going forward.
More News
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Slides back into rotation•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Set to piggyback Castellani•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Nearing return•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Ready for sim game•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Throws bullpen session•