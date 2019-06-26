Manager Bud Black said Gonzalez will start Sunday against the Dodgers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

It sounds like Gonzalez will get an extended look in Colorado's starting rotation after holding his own during his season debut against the Giants on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four in five innings. In 14 career starts, the right-hander owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 39:41 K:BB in 75.2 innings,