Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Escapes with no-decision
Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Padres, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.
The right-hander wasn't sharp, tossing 53 of 85 pitches for strikes, and Gonzalez was headed for his fifth loss before the Rockies rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning. In fact, the right-hander hasn't won a big-league game since 2015. Gonzalez now has a 6.57 ERA and 16:14 K:BB through 24.2 innings, and he'll likely shift back to the bullpen after this outing.
