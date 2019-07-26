Gonzalez will likely be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Saturday's game against the Reds, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez delivered a decent outing during his last big-league start, surrendering two runs while fanning four over five innings of work. He's in line to make another spot start Saturday, as the Rockies will require a sixth starter following Wednesday's doubleheader.

