Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Expected to start Saturday
Gonzalez will likely be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Saturday's game against the Reds, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez delivered a decent outing during his last big-league start, surrendering two runs while fanning four over five innings of work. He's in line to make another spot start Saturday, as the Rockies will require a sixth starter following Wednesday's doubleheader.
More News
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Called up for doubleheader•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Banished to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Surrenders three in brief outing•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Earns another start•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Goes five innings in comeback start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...