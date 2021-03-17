Gonzalez (2-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings as he earned the win in Tuesday's spring game against the Reds.

Gonzalez was quite effective over the first three innings of Tuesday's start, but he gave up two singles and two walks in the fourth inning prior to his removal. The right-hander continues to build up his pitch count ahead of the regular season, but he'll likely begin the year as a middle reliever with Austin Gomber and Antonio Senzatela the favorites to claim starting roles.