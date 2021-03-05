Gonzalez allowed one hit and no walks while failing to strike out any batters over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Mariners.

Gonzalez had a rough start to spring training, as he allowed two runs over one relief inning while working on his off-speed pitches during Sunday's Cactus League opener. However, he took the mound to begin Thursday's matchup and focused on throwing his best stuff against Seattle. His change in approach paid off, as he allowed just one single in the first inning. Gonzalez returned to the Rockies as a non-roster invitee during the offseason but could begin the regular season in the starting rotation if Antonio Senzatela (hamstring) isn't ready to return in time for Opening Day.