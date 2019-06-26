Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Goes five innings in comeback start
Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss against the Giants on Tuesday, tossing five innings and giving up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four.
In his first major league start since 2016, Gonzalez looked to be fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery that wiped out most of his 2017 and 2018 seasons. He began the night by striking out the side in order and threw 94 total pitches in five innings, allowing only one extra base hit. Unfortunately, the control issues that dogged Gonzalez prior to his surgery reared their head again Tuesday; he issued four free passes in the start and has now walked 45 batters in 82.1 career major league innings. If he sticks in the rotation, he's next scheduled for a home matchup against the Dodgers on Sunday.
