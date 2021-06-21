Gonzalez allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

The Brewers jumped on Gonzalez early, scoring four runs in the first two innings, including a two-run shot by Kolten Wong. He coughed up another run in the fourth and was charged with a sixth and final run after he was taken out in the sixth. The 29-year-old righty saw his ERA rise once again and it now sits at 6.12 through 64.2 frames. Gonzalez has been tagged with 18 runs over his last three appearances.