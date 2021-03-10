Gonzalez (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out one over three innings as he earned the win in Tuesday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Gonzalez gave up a home run with one out in the second inning Tuesday, but he worked out of several jams to earn the win in his third appearance of spring training. After a rough relief appearance in his spring debut, the right-hander has now allowed just one run on five hits and no walks while striking out one over five innings across his past two starts.