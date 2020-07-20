Gonzalez tossed three scoreless innings Wednesday in his most recent intrasquad appearance, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
He needed only 39 pitches to record nine outs, retiring two via strikeout while walking just one batter. Gonzalez continues to build a good case for the final spot in the Rockies' rotation, but it didn't help his cause that his main competition for the gig, Jeff Hoffman, also threw three scoreless frames. Due to a pair of off days early in the season, the Rockies could get by with a four-man rotation until Aug. 3, so both Gonzalez and Hoffman may open the campaign in bullpen roles.
