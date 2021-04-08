Gonzalez is scheduled to start Saturday's game in San Francisco, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez has been working out of the bullpen for the first week of the season while the Rockies' schedule has allowed them to get by with a four-man rotation, but he'll transition into a starting role with Saturday's game marking Colorado's fifth in as many days. Over his 22 outings (16 starts) with the Rockies across parts of the last three seasons, Gonzalez has posted a 5.65 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 5.1 K-BB% in 87.2 innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Contract selected by Rockies•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Fans four in spring start•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Limits run production in win•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Fires two scoreless frames•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Back with Colorado•
-
Chi Chi Gonzalez: Non-tendered by Colorado•