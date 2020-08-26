Manager Bud Black said Gonzalez (biceps) is close to returning, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez landed on the injured list earlier in the month with right biceps tendinitis. The righty faced teammate David Dahl (back) in a simulated game Wednesday and could return as soon as this weekend if he checks out OK.
More News
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Ready for sim game•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Throws bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Lands on injured list•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Allows three runs in short outing•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Season debut set for Monday•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Making case for fifth-starter spot•