Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Padres after giving up four runs on six hits and a walk while fanning two across six innings.

Gonzalez made his second start following two weeks in a long-relief role and while his numbers weren't eye-popping, he still limited one of the best offenses in the National League to "only" four runs while covering six frames, which is an upgrade compared to his previous outing. Gonzalez's presence in the rotation will depend heavily on whether Jon Gray (elbow) is able to return before the weekend or not, but if that's not the case, then Gonzalez would be tentatively expected to take the ball during the upcoming weekend series against the Brewers at home. If Gray is able to return, then Gonzalez would move back to the bullpen.