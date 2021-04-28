Gonzalez allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings in Tuesday's win over the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonzalez was solid through three innings, as he allowed only one earned run in a shaky first inning. However, he ended his outing by surrendering three consecutive hits and only escaped the inning with a runner thrown out at home. The Rockies have made a point to limit Gonzalez's innings, as he has not thrown more than exactly five innings in a start this season -- even when he's been effective. He's now maintained a 3.60 ERA and 12:7 K:BB across 20 innings and is projected to make his next start Sunday at Arizona.