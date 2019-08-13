Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

The right-hander struggled over his past two outings, giving up seven runs off nine hits in five total innings. He'll try to turn things around in the minors, where he carries an ERA of 6.10 in 15 games at the Triple-A level this season. Jeff Hoffman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories