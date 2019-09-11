Gonzalez (1-6) picked up the win against the Cardinals on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking none in the Rockies' 2-1 victory.

It's been a tough season for Gonzalez, but he's now put in two straight quality starts, picking up his first win of the year in this contest. Perhaps most encouragingly, he didn't issue a free pass for the first time this season to finally bring his strikeout total higher than his walk total with a 27:25 K:BB. The right-hander's 6.56 ERA and 1.56 ERA still aren't pretty, but he's at least showing signs of improvement. He'll look to keep building on the pair of strong efforts in his next start, which will see him take on the Padres in a Sunday home matchup.