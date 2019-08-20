Gonzalez threw six innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over six innings, striking out two and walking one as the Rockies eventually fell 5-3.

Making his first start after getting called back up from Triple-A Albuquerque, Gonzalez put in a solid outing in posting his first quality start at the big-league level of 2019. He still sports rough numbers overall, as his ERA is a bloated 5.87 to go along with a 1.57 WHIP and an unimpressive 18:15 K:BB across 30.2 innings on the season.