Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Re-entering rotation Monday
Gonzalez is listed as the Rockies' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The Rockies recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday to provide the club with another long-relief option in the final two games of its series with the Marlins, but he ultimately wasn't needed. The right-hander will now re-enter the rotation as the Rockies' fifth starter, taking the spot previously occupied by Jeff Hoffman, who has since been optioned to Albuquerque. Over six outings (five starts) with the big club this season, Gonzalez has posted a 6.57 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 16:14 K:BB in 24.2 innings.
