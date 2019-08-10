Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Re-entering rotation Saturday
Gonzalez is slated to start Saturday's game against the Padres.
After making his fourth start with the Rockies on July 27 in Cincinnati, Gonzalez shifted to the bullpen for the past two weeks with Colorado's schedule allowing the team to get by with a four-man rotation. Gonzalez only made one appearance in relief, giving up two runs while failing to record an out Aug. 6 in Houston. Though he'll be returning to a starting role on three days' rest, Gonzalez shouldn't face any workload restrictions after tossing only 13 pitches in that outing versus the Astros.
More News
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Suffers third loss•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Summoned ahead of start•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Called up for doubleheader•
-
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Banished to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...