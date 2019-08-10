Gonzalez is slated to start Saturday's game against the Padres.

After making his fourth start with the Rockies on July 27 in Cincinnati, Gonzalez shifted to the bullpen for the past two weeks with Colorado's schedule allowing the team to get by with a four-man rotation. Gonzalez only made one appearance in relief, giving up two runs while failing to record an out Aug. 6 in Houston. Though he'll be returning to a starting role on three days' rest, Gonzalez shouldn't face any workload restrictions after tossing only 13 pitches in that outing versus the Astros.

More News
Our Latest Stories