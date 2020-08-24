Gonzalez (biceps) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
With no minor-league games being played this year, simulated games are now basically the last step for rehabbing players. The Rockies may want to see Gonzalez throw to live hitters a couple times before bringing him back to the active roster, though if the bullpen gets taxed this week, the team could expedite his return and slot the righty into a relief role.
