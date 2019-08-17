Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

The right-hander has worked almost exclusively as a starter at Triple-A and in the majors this season, but it looks like he will pitch in relief this time around, replacing Chad Bettis (hip) in the Rockies' bullpen. Gonzalez has struggled to a 6.57 ERA with Colorado this season after not pitching in the majors at all in 2017 or 2018.

