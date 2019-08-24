Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Receives another turn
Gonzalez is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
The Rockies added Gonzalez to the rotation Monday in Arizona when a fifth starter was needed and the right-hander responded with his best outing of the season, giving up only two runs on three hits and a walk across six innings. With the Rockies moving Jon Gray (foot) and Kyle Freeland (groin) to the injured list in recent days, Gonzalez could enjoy some decent security in the rotation over the rest of the season.
