Gonzalez (biceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Gonzalez has been on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis since early August, but he progressed nicely through his recovery. He threw a simulated game Tuesday, and he'll rejoin the active roster after that went smoothly. The right-hander has started just one game this season, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings. Ashton Goudeau was optioned to the Rockies' alternate training site in a corresponding move. According to Nick Groke of The Athletic, Gonzalez will operate out of the bullpen for now, while Ryan Castellani -- who replaced him in the starting rotation -- will continue to work as a starter.
