Gonzalez will return to the Rockies' rotation in place of Jon Gray (elbow), Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Exactly how long Gonzalez remains in a starting role depends on the severity of Gray's injury, which has yet to be determined. Seven of Gonzalez's 11 appearances this season have come as a starter, though he's been out of the rotation since mid-May. His 4.84 ERA on the season is respectable given his hitter-friendly home park, but his 12.3 percent strikeout rate gives him a very low fantasy ceiling even as a streaming option on the road.