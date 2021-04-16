Gonzalez's scheduled start Friday against the Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Gonzalez will presumably get the ball in one of those two contests, though the Rockies have yet to officially announce their plans.
