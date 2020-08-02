Gonzalez will starting Monday's game against the Giants, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old earned the fifth spot in the starting rotation during summer camp, but the Rockies only required a four-man rotation early on with two scheduled off days during the first week of the season. Gonzalez made 14 appearances (12 starts) for the Rockies in 2019 and had a 5.29 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 46:33 K:BB across 63 innings.
