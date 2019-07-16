Gonzalez (0-2) was hit with the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Giants. He was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after the game, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez was called up Monday to make a spot start, and he'll go right back down to the minors after his outing. He threw the ball well in the nightcap, surrendering just two runs in the fourth inning on a pair of solo homers, but he was removed from the contest after five frames with 91 pitches. Through three starts this season for the Rockies, the 27-year-old right-hander owns a 5.14 ERA and 1.79 WHIP with 10 punchouts across 14 innings.